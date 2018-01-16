Barney Selebano resigns as Gauteng Health Dept head
Dr Barney Selebano oversaw the transfer of patients from Life Esidimeni to unregistered NGOs.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng's suspended head of Health has resigned after apologising late last year for his role in the Esidimeni tragedy.
The known death toll in the wake of that move has risen to more than 140.
The Gauteng Health Department has confirmed Selebano's departure, effective immediately.
Gauteng Health's Lesemang Matuka confirmed Selebano's departure but would not comment further.
“I can confirm that the department has received the resignation from the suspended head of the department Dr Barney Selebano.”
The Esidimeni Inquiry will resume on Thursday with former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu expected to testify soon.
