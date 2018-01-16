ASU: Unethical to publicise which entities asset seizure will affect
The unit says it has done an assessment on all the allegations of fraud and corruption related to state capture and will be prioritizing 17 cases.
JOHANNESBURG - The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) says it would be unethical to publicise which entities assets it plans to seize in a corruption probe related to state capture.
The unit says it has done an assessment of all the allegations of fraud and corruption related to state capture and will be prioritising 17 cases.
Acting AFU head advocate Knorx Molele says work has been done with the Hawks, the Financial Intelligence Centre and National Treasury in the investigations.
It’s understood R1.6 billion worth of assets at Gupta-linked Trillian and McKinsey have been frozen.
Molele says the AFU focuses is on assets acquired unlawfully.
“In this regard, we go purely for assets that represent proceeds of crime that were unlawfully obtained. Or alternatively, assets that were used in the commission of unlawful activity. We conduct an investigation with the view of establishing the assets and the unlawful activity.”
More in Business
-
AFU to prioritise 17 fraud and corruption cases linked to state capture
-
Tshazibana joins monetary policy committee as first female member since 2014
-
Eskom inquiry prepared to go to court to force Gupta bros to answer questions
-
Uber to introduce mandatory rest breaks for UK drivers
-
Parly justice committee welcomes move to freeze Gupta assets
-
SA ready to fund free university education: Gigaba
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.