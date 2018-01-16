ASU: Unethical to publicise which entities asset seizure will affect

The unit says it has done an assessment on all the allegations of fraud and corruption related to state capture and will be prioritizing 17 cases.

JOHANNESBURG - The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) says it would be unethical to publicise which entities assets it plans to seize in a corruption probe related to state capture.

The unit says it has done an assessment of all the allegations of fraud and corruption related to state capture and will be prioritising 17 cases.

Acting AFU head advocate Knorx Molele says work has been done with the Hawks, the Financial Intelligence Centre and National Treasury in the investigations.

It’s understood R1.6 billion worth of assets at Gupta-linked Trillian and McKinsey have been frozen.

Molele says the AFU focuses is on assets acquired unlawfully.

“In this regard, we go purely for assets that represent proceeds of crime that were unlawfully obtained. Or alternatively, assets that were used in the commission of unlawful activity. We conduct an investigation with the view of establishing the assets and the unlawful activity.”