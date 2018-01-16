AG looking to further probe security upgrades at De Lille’s house

CAPE TOWN - The Auditor General (AG)’s office is looking to probe further, the expenditure on security upgrades at Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille’s house.

Last week, De Lille opened her house to the media to pointed out the features she paid for, out of her own pocket.

She also referred to a draft AG’s report which considered the tender process in selecting a supplier for security gates.

But now the AG wants the municipality to provide further information it says is needed to finalise the audit process.

Last year, Speaker Dirk Smit confirmed council had spent R140,000 on the security upgrades at De Lille house and that these were based on an investigation by the SA Police Service.

He said proper supply chain management processes had been followed to procure the required safety equipment.

But in an email seen by Eyewitness News, the AG’s office has asked the municipality’s finance department to provide it with council’s approval of the risk and threat analysis done on the mayor’s Pinelands home.

It also wants to know whether the MEC for Local Government concurred with the report.

The AG is also asking whether the process was followed and whether approval was obtained for the upgrades.

It says the information is needed to finalise the City of Cape Town’s audit process, which for the first time in a decade has not been finalised on time.