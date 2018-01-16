AFU to prioritise 17 fraud and corruption cases linked to state capture

Acting AFU head advocate Knorx Molele says the investigation has come about because various state-owned enterprises were implicated.

JOHANNESBURG - The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) says it has done an assessment on all the allegations of fraud and corruption related to state capture and will be prioritising 17 cases.

Molele says the AFU's mandate is to recover losses incurred by the state.

It’s understood R1.6 billion worth of assets at Gupta-linked Trillian and McKinsey have been frozen.

Molele says a criminal investigation may be conducted.

“To recover the benefit from the respective crime, that is commonly known and referred to as the criminal forfeiture regime of the Prevention of Organized Crime Act. The other side is of it is essentially the seizure of forfeiture which is not necessarily linked to a pending criminal investigation.”