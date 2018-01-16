AFU expected to execute preservation order against McKinsey & Trillian
Trillian is accused of unduly benefiting to the tune of nearly R600-million while McKinsey allegedly pocketed more than a billion rand through corruption.
PRETORIA – The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) is on Tuesday expected to execute a preservation order against consulting firm McKinsey and Gupta-linked Trillian to freeze assets worth an estimated R1.6-billion.
The unit obtained the order at the High Court in Pretoria last month and is believed to be linked to a criminal complaint lodged by the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).
Trillian is accused of unduly benefitting to the tune of nearly R600-million while McKinsey allegedly pocketed more than a billion rand through corruption.
Just a day after reports, African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa was moving to remove prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams from office, it's emerged that the Asset Forfeiture Unit is poised to make its first real move on state capture.
It emerged in November that Abrahams had assembled a special team within the AFU to look into damning allegations against McKinsey and Trillian.
Saftu says it and several other organisations have been working with the unit since it opened a criminal case against Trillian in October.
The federation accused Abrahams of trying to stall the execution of the order.
The National Prosecuting Authority has not commented on these latest developments.
More in Local
-
Benoni ward councillor says zama zama murders a national crisis
-
[LISTEN] Careers that don't require a degree
-
Trillian's offices empty as AFU set to execute preservation order
-
SANParks to roll out plan to make CT hiking trails safer
-
Truck accident on R24 in Edenvale cleared
-
Man to appear in court for attack on cyclists in Stellenbosch
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.