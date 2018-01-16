Popular Topics
AFU expected to execute preservation order against McKinsey & Trillian

Trillian is accused of unduly benefiting to the tune of nearly R600-million while McKinsey allegedly pocketed more than a billion rand through corruption.

Picture: Facebook
Picture: Facebook
5 hours ago

PRETORIA – The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) is on Tuesday expected to execute a preservation order against consulting firm McKinsey and Gupta-linked Trillian to freeze assets worth an estimated R1.6-billion.

The unit obtained the order at the High Court in Pretoria last month and is believed to be linked to a criminal complaint lodged by the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).

Trillian is accused of unduly benefitting to the tune of nearly R600-million while McKinsey allegedly pocketed more than a billion rand through corruption.

Just a day after reports, African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa was moving to remove prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams from office, it's emerged that the Asset Forfeiture Unit is poised to make its first real move on state capture.

It emerged in November that Abrahams had assembled a special team within the AFU to look into damning allegations against McKinsey and Trillian.

Saftu says it and several other organisations have been working with the unit since it opened a criminal case against Trillian in October.

The federation accused Abrahams of trying to stall the execution of the order.

The National Prosecuting Authority has not commented on these latest developments.

