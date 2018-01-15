Warnings of more heatwave conditions across SA

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-30s in Gauteng and parts of Limpopo on Monday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service is warning of more heatwave conditions, with high temperatures expected across South Africa in the week ahead.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-30s in Gauteng and parts of Limpopo on Monday afternoon.

Forecaster Wayne Venter says the hot weather will be felt in other parts of the country from Tuesday.

“We do have an advisory out for heatwave conditions that will last in Gauteng and the western bushveld of Limpopo until today and then continue in the North West, Free State, eastern parts of the Northern Cape until Friday.”