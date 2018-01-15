Popular Topics
WC EFF leaders set to meet H&M management over controversial ad

A group of party supporters protested at H&M stores at the V&A Waterfront and Canal Walk on Saturday.

A number of EFF supporters protested at the V&A Waterfront’s H&M store saying the retail giant’s latest ad portraying a black boy wearing a sweater with the word 'coolest monkey in the jungle' goes against transformation efforts in the country. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
A number of EFF supporters protested at the V&A Waterfront’s H&M store saying the retail giant’s latest ad portraying a black boy wearing a sweater with the word 'coolest monkey in the jungle' goes against transformation efforts in the country. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
5 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Provincial Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leaders are expecting to meet with H&M store management this week to discuss issues relating to an offensive advertisement.

A group of party supporters protested at H&M stores at the V&A Waterfront and Canal Walk on Saturday.

They demonstrated against a marketing campaign featuring a black boy modelling a hoodie with the slogan “coolest monkey in the jungle”.

The ad appeared on the British version of the retailer's online store.

H&M stores locally have been temporarily closed following the incident on Saturday.

EFF supporters protesting at the V&A Waterfront have refused to accept an apology issued by the H&M group.

The retailer issued a statement apologising for the poorly judged product and image.

EFF Cape Metro regional cluster head Banzi Dambuza says he’s expecting to discuss transformation related issues during Wednesday's meeting.

“We’ve demanded H&M that they must come and sit with us. They have given us a date themselves.”

The retailer says it’s dealing with an extremely serious, sensitive and volatile situation and will provide further updates at a later stage.

A number of H&M stores in Gauteng were ransacked during the EFF supporters' demonstrations.

