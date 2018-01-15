WC EFF leaders set to meet H&M management over controversial ad
A group of party supporters protested at H&M stores at the V&A Waterfront and Canal Walk on Saturday.
CAPE TOWN - Provincial Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leaders are expecting to meet with H&M store management this week to discuss issues relating to an offensive advertisement.
They demonstrated against a marketing campaign featuring a black boy modelling a hoodie with the slogan “coolest monkey in the jungle”.
The ad appeared on the British version of the retailer's online store.
H&M stores locally have been temporarily closed following the incident on Saturday.
EFF supporters protesting at the V&A Waterfront have refused to accept an apology issued by the H&M group.
#EFF #H&M A group of EFF supporters earlier protested at the V&A Waterfront’s H&M store against an ad using a black child to model a hoodie with the slogan “coolest monkey in the jungle” @BrandtKev - KB pic.twitter.com/Pt2X6LpzVT— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 13, 2018
The retailer issued a statement apologising for the poorly judged product and image.
EFF Cape Metro regional cluster head Banzi Dambuza says he’s expecting to discuss transformation related issues during Wednesday's meeting.
“We’ve demanded H&M that they must come and sit with us. They have given us a date themselves.”
January 9, 2018
The retailer says it’s dealing with an extremely serious, sensitive and volatile situation and will provide further updates at a later stage.
A number of H&M stores in Gauteng were ransacked during the EFF supporters' demonstrations.
