WC EFF leaders set to meet H&M management over controversial ad

A group of party supporters protested at H&M stores at the V&A Waterfront and Canal Walk on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - Provincial Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leaders are expecting to meet with H&M store management this week to discuss issues relating to an offensive advertisement.

They demonstrated against a marketing campaign featuring a black boy modelling a hoodie with the slogan “coolest monkey in the jungle”.

The ad appeared on the British version of the retailer's online store.

H&M stores locally have been temporarily closed following the incident on Saturday.

EFF supporters protesting at the V&A Waterfront have refused to accept an apology issued by the H&M group.

#EFF #H&M A group of EFF supporters earlier protested at the V&A Waterfront’s H&M store against an ad using a black child to model a hoodie with the slogan “coolest monkey in the jungle” @BrandtKev - KB pic.twitter.com/Pt2X6LpzVT — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 13, 2018

The retailer issued a statement apologising for the poorly judged product and image.

EFF Cape Metro regional cluster head Banzi Dambuza says he’s expecting to discuss transformation related issues during Wednesday's meeting.

“We’ve demanded H&M that they must come and sit with us. They have given us a date themselves.”

The retailer says it’s dealing with an extremely serious, sensitive and volatile situation and will provide further updates at a later stage.

A number of H&M stores in Gauteng were ransacked during the EFF supporters' demonstrations.