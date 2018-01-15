Popular Topics
[UPDATE] Over a dozen areas in JHB plunged into darkness

City Power says a technical team is on route to deal with the matter urgently at its Prospect Substation.

Picture: Supplied
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - City Power has confirmed that electricity has gone off in several parts in the north-east and south of Johannesburg on Monday evening.

The power utility says a technical team is on route to deal with the matter urgently at its Prospect Substation.

Spokesperson Sol Masolo said: “We just lost power at the Prospect substation. We’ve sent a technical team there to investigate the cause of the problem. A number of suburbs of north-east of Johannesburg have been affected.”

The areas affected include Alexandra, Sydenham, Highlands North, Kensington, Mulbarton, Mondeor, Moffat 1&2, Robertsham 1&2, Van Beek 1&2, JHB CBD, Wemmer 1&2, Cleveland 1, 2, 3 & 4, Siemert 1&2, Gresswold 1&2, Cydna, Orchards 1&2, Observatory and Bellevue.

Timeline

