Unisa in talks with disgruntled students after disruptions
Unisa announced over the weekend that it would allow walk-in applications on a first come, first served basis and according to the availability of courses.
JOHANNESBURG - The University of South Africa (Unisa) says it is mediating between two groups of students who caused disruptions at its Sunnyside, Pretoria campus earlier on Monday.
But on Monday morning, some students tried to climb over the campus gates in an effort to register for the 2018 academic year.
Unisa's Martin Ramotshela says they are trying to resolve the issue before reopening for registration.
“We will open the campus as soon as we have mediated between these two groups so that we can proceed with the business of registrations and accepting late applications.”
This is the latest incident at a higher learning institution ahead of the start of the 2018 academic year, following President Jacob Zuma's announcement on fees late last month.
Meanwhile, long queues have formed again at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane where student hopefuls are trying to register for the Capricorn TVET college.
Last week, six people were hospitalised after a stampede and a separate hit-and-run incident in Limpopo.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
