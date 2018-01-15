Take these 11 days off in 2018 and be out of the office for 34 days

Choosing your leave days wisely and you could enjoy a longer holiday.

If you are employed full time, you are typically expected to work about 21 days per month or 252 days in the year. You should have at least 15 days leave, and there are 12 public holidays.

By using your annual leave around the public holiday dates, you can extend the days you can be out of the office.

Employers should take note too. Staff would understandably want to get the most time off with their leave, and so managing employee numbers on the dates below will ensure happy staff while keeping your doors open for business.

2018 Public Holidays

|Day | Date | Holiday

|:---|:---:|:---|

|Monday | 1 Jan | New Year's Day|

|Wednesday |21 Mar | Human Rights Day|

|Friday | 30 Mar | Good Friday |

|Monday | 2 Apr | Family Day |

|Friday | 27 Apr | Freedom Day |

|Tuesday | 1 May | Labour Day |

|Saturday | 16 Jun |Youth Day|

|Thursday | 9 Aug | National Women's Day|

|Monday | 24 Sep | Heritage Day |

|Sunday |16 Dec | Day of Reconcilliation |

|Monday |17 Dec | 16 Dec is a Sun |

|Tuesday | 25 Dec | Christmas Day |

|Wednesday | 26 Dec | Day of Goodwill |

By taking a day before or after a public holiday long weekend, you can get a better break with the least use of annual leave. In December it is possible to take 5 days leave days and get 12 days off.

Apply for leave on these days

|Leave days |Dates requested |Time off|

|:---:|:---:|:---|

|2 |19, 20 Mar|5 days|

|1 |30 Apr |4 days|

|1 |10 Aug |4 days|

|1 |21 Sept |4 days|

|1 |14 Dec |4 days|

|5 |21,24,27,28,31 Dec|12 days|

|Total days taken| |Total days out of office|

|11| |33 days|

Hope you have a great 2018.

