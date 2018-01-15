Popular Topics
Report: NPA set to make moves on #statecapture

The City Press is reporting that the NPA's asset forfeiture unit is taking action against the controversial family.

FILE: President Jacob Zuma (centre) seen with Atul Gupta (left) and Malusi Gigaba (right). Picture: GCIS
FILE: President Jacob Zuma (centre) seen with Atul Gupta (left) and Malusi Gigaba (right). Picture: GCIS
6 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - It's being reported that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will summon the Gupta family on Tuesday in an attempt to preserve assets worth about R1.6 billion.

The City Press is reporting that the NPA's asset forfeiture unit is taking action against the controversial family, which has strong ties to President Jacob Zuma.

According to the publication, senior officials at the unit applied for three separate orders at the High Court In Pretoria as well as the High Court In Bloemfontein last month.

However, quoting National Prosecuting Authority spokesman LuvuLuvuyo Mfaku, TimesLive reported that the orders would be served on Gupta-linked Trillian and consultancy giant McKinsey.

Both companies have been linked to state capture claims allegedly involving the Gupta family and its associates.

