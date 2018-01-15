Sindiso Magaqa’s family believes he was poisoned

Former ANCYL secretary-general Magaqa was shot several times last July along with two other ANC councillors after attending a community meeting.

DURBAN - The family of slain former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa have revealed that they believe he was poisoned.

Magaqa was shot several times last July along with two other ANC councillors after attending a community meeting.

The former activist died shortly after complaining of a stomach ache while being treated at Chief Albert Luthuli Hospital.

Several witnesses have told the Moerane Commission that they believe Magaqa was murdered for speaking out on corruption linked to the refurbishment of the memorial hall in Umzimkhulu.

#MoeraneCommission [WATCH] Lwazi Magaqa says Sindiso’s injury were in the lower body and was due to begin physio. He says the family was shocked to hear that instead he complained of a stomach ache and died thereafter. ZN pic.twitter.com/zZ3932s6oA — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 15, 2018

At the time of Magaqa’s death, there was speculation that the former ANCYL secretary could have been poisoned because he had been recovering from the gunshot wounds he sustained.

Magaqa’s cousin, Lwazi Magaqa, says he was shot in the lower body and was due to begin physio at the time of his death.

“Now it was a shock to the family to hear that Sindiso had passed away just because of stomach ache problems. The wounds were on his legs, not on the torso or his body.”

Magaqa adds: "As a family we believe Sindiso was shot because of corruption at the Umzimkhulu District Municipality."

The family also says they have only received an update from authorities twice since the shooting and are not satisfied with how the matter has been handled.

