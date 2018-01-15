Services on Metrorail’s Central line suspended indefinitely
Metrorail's central line, the Cape's busiest rail route, is notorious for criminal activity, including gang-related violence, targeted attacks on security officials and vandalism.
CAPE TOWN - The travel plans of thousands of Metrorail commuters have again been thrown into disarray with services on the Central line suspended indefinitely.
It's unclear for how long services on the line will remain suspended.
Officials stopped operations on the route after a security guard was robbed and shot dead at Chris Hani station last week.
Late last year a Metrorail protection service officer was critically wounded after approaching suspects while on patrol in the Bonteheuwel, Netreg area.
The United National Transport Union has called on the Passenger Rail Agency to deploy armed guards along the line.
Metrorail's central line, the Cape's busiest rail route, is notorious for criminal activity, including gang-related violence, targeted attacks on security officials and vandalism.
Officials recorded more than 12 attacks on Metrorail officials in the Western Cape last year.
LISTEN: Prasa: Train vandalism is a national crisis
Spokesperson Riana Scott says commuters who have monthly tickets are able to use Golden Arrow buses.
“Last week some people had already bought weekly tickets so for that we had the arrangement with Golden Arrow.
This week we didn’t sell weekly tickets. There are no singles, no weekly tickets and no return tickets. For the people who have monthly tickets, they can continue to use Golden Arrow from town to Khayelitsha after 9am.”
The Passenger Rail Agency will later this week brief the media on issues affecting the line.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Gauteng residents to experience cooler temperatures from Tuesday
-
Saftu commends NPA for preservation order against McKinsey, Trillian
-
[UPDATE] Over a dozen areas in JHB plunged into darkness
-
Man shot dead at Glebelands hostel
-
ANC to discuss Zuma's future this week, sources say
-
Protesting EFF members disperse from Mall of Africa H&M
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.