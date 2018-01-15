Services on Metrorail’s Central line suspended indefinitely

Metrorail's central line, the Cape's busiest rail route, is notorious for criminal activity, including gang-related violence, targeted attacks on security officials and vandalism.

CAPE TOWN - The travel plans of thousands of Metrorail commuters have again been thrown into disarray with services on the Central line suspended indefinitely.

It's unclear for how long services on the line will remain suspended.

Officials stopped operations on the route after a security guard was robbed and shot dead at Chris Hani station last week.

Late last year a Metrorail protection service officer was critically wounded after approaching suspects while on patrol in the Bonteheuwel, Netreg area.

The United National Transport Union has called on the Passenger Rail Agency to deploy armed guards along the line.

Officials recorded more than 12 attacks on Metrorail officials in the Western Cape last year.

Spokesperson Riana Scott says commuters who have monthly tickets are able to use Golden Arrow buses.

“Last week some people had already bought weekly tickets so for that we had the arrangement with Golden Arrow.

This week we didn’t sell weekly tickets. There are no singles, no weekly tickets and no return tickets. For the people who have monthly tickets, they can continue to use Golden Arrow from town to Khayelitsha after 9am.”

The Passenger Rail Agency will later this week brief the media on issues affecting the line.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)