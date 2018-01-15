Security guard accused of farm worker’s murder granted bail

Petrus Durant is accused of shooting Aron Mutavhatsindi in the head on a poultry farm two weeks ago.

JOHANNESBURG - The owner of a security company who allegedly shot and killed a black farm worker in Krugersdorp has been granted R10,000 bail.

Petrus Durant is accused of shooting Aron Mutavhatsindi in the head on a poultry farm two weeks ago, in the latest case to spark concern about the abuse of black farmworkers by the white farming community.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had opposed Durandt's bail application, arguing that the accused might influence or intimidate witnesses who work for his company.

The NPA says Durant's life may also be in danger due to the racial tension that has been heightened by the case.

Spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana said: “We would like to plead with the public as the NPA to say that its early days, we cannot conclude that this alleged crime was due to racism. So, therefore, as the NPA we believe that those facts will become clearer during the trial.”