Sasco vows to continue protests at Unisa until demands met
JOHANNESBURG - Despite pleas by the University of South Africa (Unisa) for student groups to stop protesting and allow registration to proceed at its Sunnyside campus, the South African Students Congress (Sasco) says it will continue demonstrating.
Unisa stopped registration and sent its staff home on Monday following protests that saw university gates locked and prospective students refused entry.
Sasco says it has handed over a memorandum and key among its demands is that registration fees to be dropped.
Unisa's Martin Ramotshila says the university has received both the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Sasco's demands and will respond to the student groups on Tuesday.
“They will receive feedback tomorrow. It’s hoped that they will exercise restraint in the meantime and allow normal business to resume.”
However, Sasco’s Sello Nkgatho says the group wants the university to meet all its demands before resuming registration.
“We expect management to also resolve the issue on workers. This means we can put our tools down.”
Unisa's student representative council has called on prospective students to go to the campus for registration on Tuesday.
