'SANParks ignored safety ideas for Table Mountain hikers'
CAPE TOWN - Community crime-fighting group Table Mountain Watch says at least 90 hikers have been attacked in the southern parts of the Table Mountain National Park since early last year.
Nine hikers were attacked by two men at the Silvermine Nature Reserve above Kalk Bay this past weekend.
Locals have renewed calls for authorities to intervene and restore safety in the area.
Table Mountain Watch says its suggestions to improve hikers' security have been ignored by SANParks.
The organisation's Andre van Schalkwyk says he's fed-up with authorities' reactionary approach in dealing with the situation.
"All of the officers and all of the places that we've been to meet with back in September are now, all of a sudden, wanting to meet and discuss this and plan that.
"Well, it's too late for those people that are in hospital right now."
The attack at the Silvermine Reserve was one of at least two which occurred at the weekend.
SANParks officials are on Monday meeting with law enforcement officials to formulate a plan to deal with the scourge.
