Saftu commends NPA for preservation order against McKinsey, Trillian

It's understood the Asset Forfeiture Unit obtained the order to freeze about R1.6 billion in assets in the High Court in Pretoria last month.

PRETORIA - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has praised the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) for securing a preservation order against consulting firm McKinsey and Gupta-linked Trillian.

It's understood the unit, which operates within the National Prosecuting Authority, obtained the order to freeze about R1.6 billion in assets in the High Court in Pretoria last month.

Trillian is accused of unduly benefitting to the tune of nearly R600 million, while McKinsey allegedly pocketed more than R1 billion through alleged corruption.

Saftu says it laid criminal charges against Trillian and its shareholders October, and has since then been working closely with the AFU.

The federation says other bodies, such as the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse and the Platform For The Protection Of Whistleblowers in Africa, also assisted the unit.

Saftu says it is, however, concerned that it took a month since the order was granted to be executed and accuses National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams of trying to block the order.

Abrahams has come under fire in recent months for a perceived failure to act on state capture allegations.

On Sunday, The Sunday Times reported that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa was preparing to remove Abrahams as NPA head.

The federation has urged the AFU to now turn its attention to other people who took part in what they have termed “a feeding frenzy at state-owned companies”.