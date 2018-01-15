[WATCH] EFF members protest at H&M Mall of Africa

The protest comes two days after groups of EFF supporters stormed H&M stores over a racist advert published by the Swedish retailer.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are protesting in front of the Mall of Africa H&M store on Monday afternoon.

The reasons for the demonstration remain unclear.

The protest comes two days after groups of EFF supporters stormed H&M stores over a racist advert published by the Swedish retailer.

The EFF remain unapologetic about their actions at H&M and say they will not be told how to protest racism.

A man who was at the mall says there's a heavy police presence as a group of about 20 people protest in front of the H&M store.

“The shops are closed and there’s a lot of security there. There’s a couple of police guys here and centre management is also present. They closed mainly all the shops on this level but they’re just dancing, they haven’t damaged anything. As I said security and the police are here.”