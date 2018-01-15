Ramaphosa: Hard work of implementing ANC resolutions begins now

At the weekend, Ramaphosa used the annual 8 January statement, which sets the party's goals, to discuss unity and organisational renewal.

DURBAN - With African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa talking tough on corruption and state capture, he also says the hard work of implementing resolutions will begin, now along with the 2019 campaign trail.

As the deputy president of the country, the High Court gave Ramaphosa 30 days to appoint a new Director of Public Prosecutions after dismissing Shaun Abrahams’s appointment.

“We, as the top six officials, have given ourselves a task that we’re going, as each one of us, we’re going to be uniting the African National Congress.”

While the ANC presented a united front at the weekend, Ramaphosa has a number of matters looming large, including the possible removal of Jacob Zuma as president.

It's understood that talks are continuing behind closed doors while another ANC national executive committee meeting is scheduled to take place this week.

Meanwhile, the Sunday Times is reporting that Ramaphosa plans to remove Abrahams soon, who is said to have refused to continue with prosecutions in cases related to state capture.