Protesting EFF members disperse from Mall of Africa H&M
A small group gathered at the mall on Monday afternoon, in the latest such action after racial outrage sparked by an H&M advert.
The Swedish retailer has come under fire after the ad, featuring a black boy in a hoodie with the words "Coolest monkey in the jungle" caused worldwide offence.
H&M has apologised but the EFF has refused to apologise for the destruction caused by its members at the retailer's stores on Saturday.
Several H&M stores in Gauteng, the Western Cape and Limpopo were vandalised by EFF supporters.
H&M stores were forced to shut their doors at the weekend when a group of EFF supporters in their red regalia stormed and vandalized the outlets in parts of Gauteng.
While police resorted to using rubber bullets to disperse protesters at the East Rand mall, officers at Sandton City escorted the group out of the mall after they had trashed the shop.
Additional reporting by Masa Kekana
Eff @Mall of Africa ! ! Shutting down H & M #H&MPosted by Humphrey Mpila on Monday, 15 January 2018
Meanwhile, Terry Mango, the mother of five-year-old Liam Mango who modelled the hoodie, says people need to respect different views on racism.
His mother has since come under fire for defending the advert.
