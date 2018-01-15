Police suspect gang rivalry after 7 men found dead at Benoni mine shaft
The police's Lungelo Dlamini says that the area is notorious for these kinds of murders.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are monitoring a mine shaft in Benoni on the East Rand after the grim discovery of seven bodies there.
Cases of murder have been opened after community members found the seven men in Benoni on Sunday.
Officials are now following all available leads to track the killers who are suspected to be from a rival gang of illegal miners.
"That area where the bodies were found, in the past we’ve also found several bodies and also the tools used for illegal mining.
"In the past, we understood that there are rival gangs that are involved in illegal mining. There might be some revenge to those who were killed."
