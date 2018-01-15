Police studying CCTV footage to track those responsible for H&M vandalism

H&M stores were forced to shut their doors at the weekend when a group of EFF supporters in their red regalia stormed and vandalized the outlets in parts of Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - Police say they are going through H&M’s CCTV footage to find those responsible for the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) protests over the weekend.

Several H&M stores in Gauteng, the Western Cape and Limpopo were vandalised by EFF supporters.

This follows an ad by H&M in the UK showing a black child modelling a hoodie with the slogan "coolest monkey in the jungle" on it.

The retailer has since apologised and pulled the ad from its website but the EFF says this is not enough.

EFF supporters at H&M WATCH the trashing... pic.twitter.com/Kw0xUaG4Cb — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) January 13, 2018

While police resorted to using rubber bullets to disperse protesters at the East Rand mall, officers at Sandton City escorted the group out of the mall after they had trashed the shop.

The police's Lungelo Dlamini says there is an investigation.

“The investigations are ongoing and we’ll be looking at specific evidence that we’ve obtained from the outlet.”

No arrests have been made.