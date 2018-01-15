Over 200 suspects arrested in police operations in Nyanga
More than 240 houses were searched for illegal firearms and drugs and officers confiscated substantial amounts of heroin, tik, mandrax and dagga.
CAPE TOWN - Police in the Nyanga cluster have arrested more than 200 suspects on various charges over the weekend.
Eighteen alcohol-related arrests were made after police conducted raids at shebeens in the community.
Thirty-six wanted suspects are also in custody after tracing operations.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “During the 14 tracing operations, police arrested 36 wanted suspects that were arrested for various cases. All the suspects will appear in the different magistrates’ courts in the cluster today.”
