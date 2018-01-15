Manamela keeps close eye on Capricorn TVET college after stampede

Last week, six people were injured at the college after queuing students pushed their way through the security gates.

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Deputy Minister Buti Manamela says he is satisfied with the measures put in place to ensure a smooth registration process at the Capricorn TVET College in Limpopo on Monday.

Manamela visited the Peter Mokaba stadium earlier where he says nearly 5,000 prospective students were registering for the 2018 academic year.

Manamela says he'll keep a close eye on progress at the institution.

“As I speak now the registration process is moving on smoothly, when I went there this morning, close to 5,000 students were there hoping to be registered.

“I’m hoping that by the end of today, all students would have been given an opportunity to apply at the TVET college.”