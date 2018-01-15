Man shot dead at Glebelands hostel
Glebelands has been linked to nearly to a 100 murders in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and has been described to the Moerane Commission investigating political killings, as a "home for hitmen".
DURBAN - A 52-year-old man has died and another remains in a critical condition in hospital after being gunned down at the infamous Glebelands hostel in Umlazi.
The first victim was shot multiple times and his attackers then fired at people who were trying to assist him, wounding one person.
Glebelands has been linked to nearly to at least 100 murders in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and has been described to the Moerane Commission investigating political killings, as "a home for hitmen".
KZN police have confirmed that cases of murder and attempted murder are now being investigated.
According to independent community activist Vanessa Burger, the victim was from Flagstaff in the Eastern Cape.
“The motive is not known at this stage but obviously, there’s a lot of suspicion in the community that this is a result of statements made last week in court during the bail application for the seven accused.”
Last year, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula was at Glebelands to launch a satellite police station on the premises of the hostel.
At the same time, three men, including a cop, are expected to appear in court soon after being linked to the murders.
