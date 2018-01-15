[LISTEN] Does SA still need traditional leaders?

Radio 702 | A hot debate takes place around the the place of traditional leadership in South Africa on the 'Eusebius McKaiser Show'.

JOHANNESBURG - The role of traditional leaders in South Africa is under the spotlight, with some questioning their relevance.

702's Eusebius McKaiser interviews political analyst Prince Mashele, among others, on the role of traditional leaders in South Africa today.

