Justice Dept plans to oppose Hani killer's latest parole application

The polish immigrant wants the High Court to set aside Minister Michael Masutha's November decision to deny him parole because his apology was not sincere, among other reasons.

JOHANNESBURG - The Justice Department says it will oppose the latest parole application by Chris Hani's killer Janusz Walus.

Walus has served 24 years in prison.

The Polish immigrant wants the High Court to set aside Minister Michael Masutha's November decision to deny him parole because his apology was not sincere and because he posed a threat to society due to his views about communism.

The department's Mthunzi Mhaga says they'll await official notification of the application.

“We will definitely oppose that application because we believe that the minister’s decision was rational. We will have to thoroughly study the papers that they file."