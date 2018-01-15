Joburg Finance MMC Rabelani Dagada suspended over conduct, price fixing claims

Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says a forensic investigation has found Dagada did not declare his interests and that he was involved in price fixing with a service provider.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says he's had no choice but to remove the MMC of Finance Rabelani Dagada from his position.

This following serious allegations of breaching the city's code of conduct.

Mashaba says a forensic investigation has found Dagada did not declare his interests and that he was involved in price fixing with a service provider.

The mayor says Dagada has also been suspended by the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s federal executive as a councillor pending an inquiry.

“Unfortunately based on his report I had no choice with allegations coming out of this report, I had to ask him to step aside. So, the case of Dr. Rabelani will be taken through the Ethics Committee where he will be given the opportunity to prove the report otherwise.”