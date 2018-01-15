Joburg Finance MMC Rabelani Dagada suspended over conduct, price fixing claims
Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says a forensic investigation has found Dagada did not declare his interests and that he was involved in price fixing with a service provider.
JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says he's had no choice but to remove the MMC of Finance Rabelani Dagada from his position.
This following serious allegations of breaching the city's code of conduct.
Mashaba says a forensic investigation has found Dagada did not declare his interests and that he was involved in price fixing with a service provider.
The mayor says Dagada has also been suspended by the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s federal executive as a councillor pending an inquiry.
“Unfortunately based on his report I had no choice with allegations coming out of this report, I had to ask him to step aside. So, the case of Dr. Rabelani will be taken through the Ethics Committee where he will be given the opportunity to prove the report otherwise.”
#STATEMENT JUST IN: MMC of Finance Cllr Rabelani Dagada removed and placed on suspension 👇^GZ Today, in consultation...Posted by City of Joburg on Sunday, 14 January 2018
More in Local
-
CT duo face 140 fraud charges
-
Chaos strikes Unisa campus in Pretoria
-
[WATCH] Ramaphosa: ANC welcomes inquiry into state capture
-
Crowds of prospective students converge on TUT for registration
-
Police suspect gang rivalry after 7 men found dead at Benoni mine shaft
-
[LISTEN] De Lille responds to DA charges
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.