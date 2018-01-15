High Court sets aside GP Edu Dept instruction in Afrikaans school case
Judge Bill Prinsloo has found that the department did not have the authority to unilaterally override the school’s language policy and that it failed to assess the school’s capacity to accommodate the pupils.
PRETORIA - The High Court has set aside the Gauteng Education Department’s instruction to Höerskool Overvaal, forcing it to admit 55 English speaking pupils.
Judge Bill Prinsloo has found that the department did not have the authority to unilaterally override the school’s language policy and that it failed to assess the school’s capacity to accommodate the pupils.
LISTEN: In a nutshell: Gauteng Education Dept vs Höerskool Overvaal judgment
The school governing body argued that it did not have the capacity to accommodate the children, while the department claimed the school was using language as a barrier to entry.
Prinsloo says the weight of the evidence demonstrates that Höerskool Overvaal does not have the capacity to admit the 55 English speaking pupils and that the education department did not have regard for the capacity of the school compared to neighbouring schools.
He says had the department made any effort, they would have discovered an abundance of capacity at two neighbouring English schools.
The judge also referred to regulations which state that it is for a school governing body to determine admission and language policy.
More in Local
-
Gauteng residents to experience cooler temperatures from Tuesday
-
Saftu commends NPA for preservation order against McKinsey, Trillian
-
[UPDATE] Over a dozen areas in JHB plunged into darkness
-
Man shot dead at Glebelands hostel
-
ANC to discuss Zuma's future this week, sources say
-
Protesting EFF members disperse from Mall of Africa H&M
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.