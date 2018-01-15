Gauteng residents to experience cooler temperatures from Tuesday

High temperatures are expected to reach other parts of the country such as the Northern Cape and North West on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service says while Gauteng residents experience high temperatures, they are not expected to last long in the province.



High temperatures are expected to reach other parts of the country such as the Northern Cape and North West on Tuesday.

Weather forecaster Wayne Venter said: “Temperatures will cool down a bit. From tomorrow, they will fall out of the heatwave threshold.”