Gauteng police appeal for info after 7 bodies found near mine shaft

The victims, believed to be illegal miners, were found on Sunday morning by a member of the public who called the police.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are appealing for information on the identities of seven men who were shot dead and dumped near a mine shaft on the East Rand.

The victims, believed to be illegal miners, were found on Sunday morning by a member of the public who called the police.

Officers suspect the victims were gunned down in one location and their bodies were later dumped in Benoni.

The police’s Lungelo Dlamini says: “We’re appealing to the members of the public who might have information about the identity of these victims or maybe who know who are the perpetrators. They must contact the police at 08600 10 111 at all hours.”

