Gauteng Education Dept working on school ranking system

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
Go

Gauteng Education Dept working on school ranking system

The Gauteng Education Department says it’s working on a model to rank schools after repeated complaints by parents refusing second options of certain schools perceived as being troubled.

FILE: Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
FILE: Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department says it’s working on a model to rank schools after repeated complaints by parents refusing second options of certain schools perceived as being troubled.

The department ran a last-minute registration drive across the province at the weekend to help place learners in schools for this academic year.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited registration centres, including in Soweto, on Sunday.

While parents have been looking at their options for the placement of their children in schools, the department's Steve Mabona says that one of the challenges is parents refusing to accept a second or third offer after their first-choice school was full.

“Parents were saying 'I can’t take my child to a certain school' and say it’s a drug affected school.”

Mabona says that the department needs the help of school governing bodies, parents and pupils to transform schools which aren’t perceived as ideal.

He also says that the department will soon launch a ranking system to dispel perceptions about schools that are deemed below standard.

Mabona says that the department is committed to transforming schools with a negative reputation.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA