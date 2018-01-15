Gauteng Education Dept working on school ranking system
The Gauteng Education Department says it’s working on a model to rank schools after repeated complaints by parents refusing second options of certain schools perceived as being troubled.
The department ran a last-minute registration drive across the province at the weekend to help place learners in schools for this academic year.
MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited registration centres, including in Soweto, on Sunday.
While parents have been looking at their options for the placement of their children in schools, the department's Steve Mabona says that one of the challenges is parents refusing to accept a second or third offer after their first-choice school was full.
“Parents were saying 'I can’t take my child to a certain school' and say it’s a drug affected school.”
Mabona says that the department needs the help of school governing bodies, parents and pupils to transform schools which aren’t perceived as ideal.
He also says that the department will soon launch a ranking system to dispel perceptions about schools that are deemed below standard.
Mabona says that the department is committed to transforming schools with a negative reputation.
