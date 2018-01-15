Gauteng Edu Dept to appeal ruling in Höerskool Overvaal case
Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the school’s celebration will be short-lived, assuring them that their children will receive a quality education.
PRETORIA - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says his department will appeal the High Court ruling prohibiting the placement of 55 English-speaking learners in Höerskool Overvaal in Vereeniging.
Judge Bill Prinsloo found that the department’s instruction to the school was unlawful and not supported by legislation and applicable regulations, adding that there is sufficient capacity at neighbouring English schools to accommodate them.
Höerskool Overvaal says it simply doesn’t have the capacity to admit the learners, while the department accuses it of using language as a barrier to entry.
After Judge Prinsloo made his order, a group of parents expressed their anger by saying they would burn the school to the ground.
Lesufi tried to calm tensions, telling the group that the department will appeal the ruling, and take it to the Constitutional Court, if necessary.
Lesufi adds the school’s celebration will be short-lived, assuring them that their children will receive a quality education.
