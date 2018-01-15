Gauteng Edu Dept to appeal ruling in Höerskool Overvaal case

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
Go

Gauteng Edu Dept to appeal ruling in Höerskool Overvaal case

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the school’s celebration will be short-lived, assuring them that their children will receive a quality education.

Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
5 hours ago

PRETORIA - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says his department will appeal the High Court ruling prohibiting the placement of 55 English-speaking learners in Höerskool Overvaal in Vereeniging.

Judge Bill Prinsloo found that the department’s instruction to the school was unlawful and not supported by legislation and applicable regulations, adding that there is sufficient capacity at neighbouring English schools to accommodate them.

Höerskool Overvaal says it simply doesn’t have the capacity to admit the learners, while the department accuses it of using language as a barrier to entry.

After Judge Prinsloo made his order, a group of parents expressed their anger by saying they would burn the school to the ground.

Lesufi tried to calm tensions, telling the group that the department will appeal the ruling, and take it to the Constitutional Court, if necessary.

Lesufi adds the school’s celebration will be short-lived, assuring them that their children will receive a quality education.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA