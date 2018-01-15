Experts call for govt intervention to prevent bird flu outbreak in WC
Western Cape Economic Opportunities MEC Alan Winde has confirmed that no new bird flu cases have been reported since the outbreak in October.
JOHANNESBURG - Some experts are warning that another avian flu outbreak is imminent come winter if government doesn’t urgently intervene.
Last year, farms across the Western Cape had to cull their chickens due to the devastating highly pathogenic avian influenza.
Western Cape Economic Opportunities MEC Alan Winde has confirmed that no new bird flu cases have been reported since the outbreak in October.
The Klapmuts Bird Clinic’s Doctor Deon de Beer, however, warns that if government doesn’t intervene - farmers may experience yet another outbreak when the weather gets cold.
"Unfortunately we cannot win a biological battle if government stops working at 4, and start working again on Monday at 8 or 9. Unfortunately, disease control doesn’t work like that, so the government is definitely not doing enough."
A duck farm in Joostenbergvlakte was one of the hardest hit farms in the province.
Around 24,000 birds had to be culled, resulting in almost one hundred job losses.
Last week, poultry farms were officially declared free of any new infections.
More in Local
-
CT duo face 140 fraud charges
-
Joburg Finance MMC Rabelani Dagada suspended over conduct, price fixing claims
-
Chaos strikes Unisa campus in Pretoria
-
[WATCH] Ramaphosa: ANC welcomes inquiry into state capture
-
Crowds of prospective students converge on TUT for registration
-
Police suspect gang rivalry after 7 men found dead at Benoni mine shaft
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.