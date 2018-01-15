Experts call for govt intervention to prevent bird flu outbreak in WC

Western Cape Economic Opportunities MEC Alan Winde has confirmed that no new bird flu cases have been reported since the outbreak in October.

JOHANNESBURG - Some experts are warning that another avian flu outbreak is imminent come winter if government doesn’t urgently intervene.

Last year, farms across the Western Cape had to cull their chickens due to the devastating highly pathogenic avian influenza.

The Klapmuts Bird Clinic’s Doctor Deon de Beer, however, warns that if government doesn’t intervene - farmers may experience yet another outbreak when the weather gets cold.



"Unfortunately we cannot win a biological battle if government stops working at 4, and start working again on Monday at 8 or 9. Unfortunately, disease control doesn’t work like that, so the government is definitely not doing enough."

A duck farm in Joostenbergvlakte was one of the hardest hit farms in the province.

Around 24,000 birds had to be culled, resulting in almost one hundred job losses.

Last week, poultry farms were officially declared free of any new infections.