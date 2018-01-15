Dept seeks amicable solution to Barberton prison hunger strike

The prisoners, who are serving life sentences, are refusing to eat as part of their protest over parole.

JOHANNESBURG - The Correctional Services Department says that officials have met with inmates on hunger strike at the Barberton prison to hear their complaints.

The prisoners, who are serving life sentences, are refusing to eat as part of their protest over parole.

They claim that the department is deliberately delaying the process of considering them for parole.

The department's Singabakho Nxumalo: "The Correctional Services Department is deeply concerned about the situation in Barberton and we have since sent the deputy commissioner in Mpumalanga, Limpopo and the North West to go there and assess the situation and try to find an amicable solution."