Go

Delays continue to affect train commuters in CT

The rail operator has experienced a spate of incidents over the past week.

Metrorail in Cape Town suspended services on the Central line following the murder of a security guard at Chris Hani station in Khayelitsha. Picture: Facebook.com.
Metrorail in Cape Town suspended services on the Central line following the murder of a security guard at Chris Hani station in Khayelitsha. Picture: Facebook.com.
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Metrorail commuters can expect delays on several lines across Cape Town on Monday morning.

The rail operator has experienced a spate of incidents over the past week.

Officials suspended services on the central line after a security guard was killed at Chris Hani station last week.

This year is looking much like 2017 did when it comes to Metrorail services, with the stop-start operations on the central line are only adding to commuters' woes.

If it's not constant delays, security concerns are front of mind for train users.

A man jumped to his death while fleeing a group of armed men on a train between Fish Hoek and Cape Town on Saturday.

Last week, a security guard was robbed and shot dead at Chris Hani station, while two children had to be hospitalised after a group of people getting off a train at St James station sprayed a mixture of pool chemicals and a domestic detergent in a carriage.

No arrests have been made in any of these cases.

