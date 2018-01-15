De Lille to fight DA’s decision to diminish her powers

The party’s federal executive wants Cape Town Mayor Paticia de Lille to relinquish control over the city’s response to the water crisis.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says that she will be challenging a decision by the Democratic Alliance (DA) to diminish her powers while she faces disciplinary action from the party.

The party’s federal executive wants De Lille to relinquish control over the city’s response to the water crisis.

She is back in office on Monday and says that she remains resolute in serving the city.

However, the federal executive still has to decide on possible action against other key city politicians involved in the De Lille saga.

While De Lille gears up to fight the political battle of her career before the DA’s legal commission, the future of Speaker Dirk Smit and Chief Whip Shaun August still hangs in the balance.

Like De Lille, the two were also asked to provide reasons to the party why they should keep their jobs after they were implicated in being complicit to actions by the mayor, that has now led to her being charged with bringing the party into disrepute.

The DA’s James Selfe says a teleconference will be held on Tuesday to discuss their future.

“Other councillors might still be charged or suspended as a result of their role in the tensions in the City of Cape Town caucus.”

The party is also to still decide whether Mayco member JP Smith should also face consequences over his public spat with De Lille that led to the DA calling for an internal investigation into her leadership.

