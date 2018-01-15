De Lille looking forward to defending herself against DA charges
The City of Cape Town's longest serving mayor, Patricia de Lille is now also the first to be formally charged by her party for dereliction of duty.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille will be returning to her office on Monday morning, despite the Democratic Alliance (DA) deciding to take disciplinary action against her for bringing the party into disrepute.
The DA says she also failed to properly execute her duties when she allegedly failed to act against Transport Commissioner Melissa Whitehead amid corruption allegations involving MyCiTi contracts and tenders.
De Lille says that she’s satisfied with the decision to formally charge her and is looking forward to defending herself.
The city’s longest serving mayor, De Lille is now also the first to be formally charged by her party for dereliction of duty.
It’s alleged that De Lille acted improperly in the reappointment of city manager Achmat Ebrahim by sending panel members a text asking them to score him the highest.
Her interference in the appointment of a member to the Stadium Management Board is also to be probed.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane said: “We are acutely mindful of the need to ensure effective and stable governance in the City of Cape Town and that there’s little distraction as possible from the government serving all the people of Cape Town, while all these processes are taking place.”
The party’s legal commission now has 60 days to carry out the disciplinary process.
More in Politics
-
[WATCH] Ramaphosa: ANC welcomes inquiry into state capture
-
[OPINION] Ramaphosa takes on ANC helm with alacrity & clarity of intent
-
[LISTEN] De Lille responds to DA charges
-
De Lille defiant over managing CT's water crisis
-
Ramaphosa hints at early exit for Zuma
-
Ramaphosa: Hard work of implementing ANC resolutions begins now
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.