De Lille looking forward to defending herself against DA charges

The City of Cape Town's longest serving mayor, Patricia de Lille is now also the first to be formally charged by her party for dereliction of duty.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille will be returning to her office on Monday morning, despite the Democratic Alliance (DA) deciding to take disciplinary action against her for bringing the party into disrepute.

The DA says she also failed to properly execute her duties when she allegedly failed to act against Transport Commissioner Melissa Whitehead amid corruption allegations involving MyCiTi contracts and tenders.

De Lille says that she’s satisfied with the decision to formally charge her and is looking forward to defending herself.

It’s alleged that De Lille acted improperly in the reappointment of city manager Achmat Ebrahim by sending panel members a text asking them to score him the highest.

Her interference in the appointment of a member to the Stadium Management Board is also to be probed.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said: “We are acutely mindful of the need to ensure effective and stable governance in the City of Cape Town and that there’s little distraction as possible from the government serving all the people of Cape Town, while all these processes are taking place.”

The party’s legal commission now has 60 days to carry out the disciplinary process.