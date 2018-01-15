CT city manager 'confident he can disprove misconduct allegations against him'

“In his letter, Mr Ebhrahim made it clear that he is able to quite easily defend allegations made against him in the Bowman’s report," Patricia de Lille says.

CAPE TOWN - Mayor Patricia de Lille says the Cape Town City manager Achmat Ebrahim, who resigned and left office on Friday, is confident he can disprove allegations of misconduct.

The mayor herself is facing disciplinary charges from the Democratic Alliance (DA) for allegedly sending text messages to members of a selection panel, pressing them to re-appoint Ebrahim as city manager when his contract ended in 2016.

Ebrahim recently told an investigative team from law firm Bowman Gilfillan, that it was the mayor who blocked him from taking further action against transport commissioner Melissa Whitehead after she was implicated in tender corruption and that she also stopped him from reporting the matter to council.

De Lille reveals some details around Ebrahim's resignation.

“In his letter, Mr Ebhrahim made it clear that he is able to quite easily defend allegations made against him in the Bowman’s report. He further stated that in terms of the ongoing investigations, he would furnish my office with copies of all the evidence filed as it pertains to his involvement in these allegations.”