De Lille defiant over managing CT's water crisis
The DA's federal executive has ordered its city caucus to formally hand over leadership of the city’s drought response to Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson and mayco member Xanthea Limberg.
CAPE TOWN - Embattled Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille insists she'll continue to manage the city's water crisis.
This is depite the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s federal executive ordering its city caucus to formally hand over leadership of the city’s drought response to Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson and mayco member Xanthea Limberg.
De Lille will however remain in office while the DA’s legal commission takes disciplinary action against her for bringing the party into disrepute and for dereliction of duty.
She is accused of driving divisions in the DA’s city caucus through a leadership style that councillors say is autocratic.
It’s also claimed Mayor Patricia de Lille’s 2016 organisational restructure was a means to purge the city of experienced officials, in favour of those loyal to her.
Key decision-making structures in the city have also, under her leadership, been rendered toothless.
But De Lille says she’s looking forward to giving her side of the story.
"I welcome the fact that the DA has taken the decision to formally charge me. It is disappointing that it took them so long."
The DA’s federal executive has asked its city caucus to review the organisational structure with the view to restoring decision making powers to its committees.
LISTEN: Patricia de Lille responds to DA move to charge her
