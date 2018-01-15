De Lille accused of withholding information on Ebrahim's resignation

The mayor has denied the accusation and says it was an agreed-upon decision not to make the announcement on Ebrahim's last working day.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille has been accused of withholding information about the resignation of city manager Achmat Ebrahim.

De Lille confirmed the resignation on Monday and said Ebrahim quit on Friday.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has welcomed Ebrahim’s departure, saying it will allow for an investigation into his conduct to continue without interference.

DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says while the provincial executive welcomes Ebrahim's decision, it was a material fact deliberately withheld by de Lille while the party's federal executive was discussing misconduct allegations against her over the weekend.

“It has now come to our attention that Mr Ebrahim actually resigned on Friday. He was asked by the mayor not to reveal that until after the Fedex meeting. We really wonder why was that.”

De Lille has denied the accusation and says it was an agreed-upon decision not to make the announcement on Ebrahim's last working day.

LISTEN: De Lille responds to DA charges

NEW MANAGER

For the first time in more than a decade, the City of Cape Town will be led by an acting manager.

Lungelo Mbandazayo, the city's executive director for corporate services will take charge for now.

The executive director in the mayor's office, Craig Kesson, claimed that like de Lille, Ebrahim turned a blind eye to corruption investigations in the city.

Ebrahim first challenged Kesson on process and then last month said de Lille was the one blocking him from acting on the concerns.

OPPOSITION REACTS

The ANC in the city says Ebrahim's re-appointment in 2016 was questionable and that it still expects him to answer to the allegations of a corruption cover-up.

The ACDP meanwhile says it's sad to see him go and that it had hoped he would be able to ride out the storm, while vindicating himself.

De Lille has described Ebrahim as hardworking.

“I have come to know and respect Mr Ebrahim as a hardworking, principled public servant. I want to wish him well for the future and thank him for his commitment and outstanding service.”

VOTE OF NO CONFIDENCE

Meanwhile, the DA's Western Cape executive is not ruling out a motion of no confidence in de Lille, but says it won't insist on one just yet.

The ANC will be tabling another motion at the end of the month, calling for de Lille's removal from office. Madikizela says party members will not be voting in favour of it, to ensure that de Lille is afforded a fair disciplinary process.

On Sunday, the DA's provincial executive met to discuss a decision by the party's federal executive that de Lille face five charges related to bringing the party into disrepute and dereliction of duty.

It also considered a recommendation from the party's metro executive, that de Lille be forced to step down. But Madikizela says the call is premature.

"It must be clearly understood that the vote of no confidence is not completely off the table yet, but we want to follow due processes. If and when there is a need for the party to pass a motion of no confidence we will deal with it at that particular time."

The DA's federal executive is expected to meet on Monday, to discuss whether to take disciplinary steps against other senior members of the city's caucus, including speaker Dirk Smit and chief whip Shaun August.