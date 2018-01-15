CT mountain attacks: Authorities had no safety plan, says group

Two men pretending to be hikers attacked nine people in the Silvermine Nature Reserve above Kalk Bay over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - The Table Mountain Watch group says that authorities have failed to implement a proper plan to ensure the safety of hikers despite calls to do so three months ago.

The group has reacted to a surge in attacks on hikers on trails in the Table Mountain National Park recently.

A week ago, a 39-year-old Egyptian tourist was stabbed on Noordhoek beach.

Wilderness Search and Rescue officials say that one of their volunteers was seriously injured during Saturday’s attack in the Silvermine Nature Reserve.

Two men joined a group of hikers for about half an hour and then attacked them.

Another weekend incident includes three young men being attacked at Peers Cave above Fish Hoek.

Table Mountain Watch's, Andrè van Schalkwyk, says that discussions with authorities have amounted to nothing:

"I can't emphasise how upset people are. We've been trying to get the authorities to look at a safety plan since September last year. We met with authorities in the provincial administration. We went into the season without a plan. On the mountain users side, we are the ones that are getting hurt."

He is urging SANParks to put a sustainable safety plan in place.

Cape Town Police are investigating the multiple attacks and no arrests have yet been made.