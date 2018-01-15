CT duo face 140 fraud charges

The duo is accused of issuing false work documents to an inmate who was out on parole.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police say that two suspects facing 140 fraud charges will appear in court on Monday.

The two, aged 40 and 41, were nabbed late last week. The duo is accused of issuing false work documents to an inmate who was out on parole.

The pair then reportedly submitted the false documents to the Correctional Services Department.

Cape Town police arrested a 41-year man and a 40-year-old female journalist at their work places on Thursday.

Officials have been investigating the case for almost a year:

Cape Town Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana says the falsified documents allowed the parolee to commit further crimes:

“Two suspects were arrested in Epping and in Cape Town following an investigation that started in January 2017. It is alleged that the suspects issued fraudulent working scheduling documents to the Department of Correctional Services.”

The pair will appear in the Cape Town magistrate's court this morning.