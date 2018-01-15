CT city manager Achmat Ebrahim quits amid misconduct allegations

Mayor Patricia de Lille said on Monday that Achmat Ebrahim had worked his last day on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town city manager Achmat Ebrahim has resigned after more than 10 years at the helm.

Mayor Patricia de Lille said on Monday that Ebrahim had worked his last day on Friday, the same day he was due to provide the city council with reasons why he should not face suspension pending disciplinary steps against him.

"He further stated, in terms of the ongoing investigations, he would furnish my office with all the evidence files as it pertains to his involvement in these allegations."

In his resignation letter, Ebrahim said he was easily able to defend the allegations against him contained in a city legal report, in which he is implicated in misconduct for allegedly failing to report corruption to the council.

Ebrahim recently told an investigative team from law firm Bowman Gilfillan that it was de Lille who blocked him from taking further action against transport commissioner Melissa Whitehead after she was implicated in tender corruption.

Ebrahim added she also stopped him from reporting the matter to council.

De Lille is currently facing disciplinary charges from the Democratic Alliance for allegedly sending text messages to members of a selection panel, pressing them to re-appoint Ebrahim as city manager when his contract ended in 2016.

Ebrahim has worked in local government for almost 40 years, 12 of those as the city manager.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)