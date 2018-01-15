Crowds of prospective students converge on TUT for registration

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
Go

Crowds of prospective students converge on TUT for registration

Spokesperson Willa de Ruyter says the university will know today if there is space for new students.

FILE: Tshwane University of Technology. Picture: Wikimedia Commons
FILE: Tshwane University of Technology. Picture: Wikimedia Commons
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - While registration at Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) reconvenes on Monday morning, eager prospective students have converged at the gates of its campuses with particularly large crowds in Soshanguve north and south.

Last week, thousands were turned away by the institution and told to make use of the online portal to check for available courses.

Spokesperson Willa de Ruyter says the university will know today if there is space for new students.

"If there’s still space available, which will probably be a very limited number of courses, we’ll open up the online application system again."

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA