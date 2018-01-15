Crowds of prospective students converge on TUT for registration
Spokesperson Willa de Ruyter says the university will know today if there is space for new students.
JOHANNESBURG - While registration at Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) reconvenes on Monday morning, eager prospective students have converged at the gates of its campuses with particularly large crowds in Soshanguve north and south.
Last week, thousands were turned away by the institution and told to make use of the online portal to check for available courses.
"If there’s still space available, which will probably be a very limited number of courses, we’ll open up the online application system again."
