Concerns as Cape Town’s dam levels continue to drop

Provincial Environmental Affairs spokesperson James Brent-Styan says that over the past month, water use has increased in smaller regions and towns.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's average dam level has dropped to 26.5% from 29.7% last week.

Provincial Environmental Affairs spokesperson James Brent-Styan says that over the past month, water use has increased in smaller regions and towns such as Prince Albert and Laingsburg.

“We remain extremely concerned about the drought and want to urge people to keep their water usage down.”

In Cape Town, water usage has remained relatively stable.

“The water usage across the province remains largely stable. We want to thank the public and visitors for their help in this regard.”

Last week, Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille visited a site in Mitchells Plain, where the City of Cape Town is drilling to abstract groundwater from the Cape Flats aquifer.

WATCH: Day zero looms closer despite festive season water savings

She announced that a recent groundwater survey had confirmed that aquifers around Cape Town could deliver at least 150 million litres of water per day.

Prime locations have been identified to abstract more water from these three aquifers which include the Cape Flats aquifer, Table Mountain Group aquifer and the Atlantis aquifer.

The groundwater abstraction projects form part of the city’s programme to supply additional water from desalination, water recycling and groundwater abstraction.

Abstracting groundwater in bigger volumes means that the City can deliver more water to our residents at a lower cost for the benefit of all of Cape Town.

The city has urged all residents to save water, despite the City’s work to secure new water sources.

“I cannot stress it enough: all residents must save water and use less than 87 litres per day. If we continue to use more than 500 million litres of water per day we will reach Day Zero on 22 April 2018. We must avoid day zero and saving water is the only way we can do this,” de Lille said in a statement.

LISTEN: CT Mayor Patricia de Lille chats water crisis, corruption

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)