Chaos strikes Unisa campus in Pretoria

JOHANNESBURG - There's chaos at Unisa's Sunnyside campus in Pretoria.

It is understood that some students started jumping over the gates.

Unisa's Martin Ramotshela: "There seems to be a power struggle between two opposing student formations. Some want students to go in and others don't and currently the university management is on the ground trying to mediate between the two student groupings so that we are able to open and service the students who have in to applay or register."

It is the latest incident at a higher learning institution.

Last week, six people were hospitalised after a stampede at the Capricorn TVET College in Limpopo.