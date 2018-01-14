Train commuter jumps to his death trying to escape attackers

It's believed the young man and three others were travelling on the train from Fish Hoek to Cape Town when they were ambushed.

CAPE TOWN - A train commuter has jumped to his death in an attempt to flee his attackers.

Police are searching for three suspects in connection with the incident.

Western Cape police spokesperson, Noloyiso Rwexana said, “An inquest docket has been opened.”