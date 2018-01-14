SABC says process of appointing COO yet to be finalised

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) says the process for the appointment of the new public broadcaster’s COO is still underway and no one has been officially appointed.

This follows the Sunday World’s report that Chris Maroleng has been appointed to the SABC's COO position, replacing Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

Maroleng who is the former eTV current affairs anchor is currently the MTN group executive for corporate affairs.

The SABC’s Kaizer Kganyago said: “The process of finalising the appointment of the COO is underway and we will announce to the public as soon as it is completed.”

Two months ago, board member Rachel Kalidass resigned from the SABC saying that she has been sidelined and victimised by other board members for voicing her concern about a candidate for the group CEO position.

In a resignation letter, says she raised concerns about the suitability of candidates considered for the GCEO and COO positions.

She said the candidate, named by the Democratic Alliance as Alan Mukoki, was conflicted when it comes to the public broadcaster.