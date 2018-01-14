Ramaphosa takes a swipe at Zuma
Zuma arrived late at the ANC's 106th celebrations to which Ramaphosa remarked that the programme started on time, adding that things have changed.
EAST LONDON - There appears to have been and subtle indirect attacks directed at President Jacob Zuma during the ANC’s 106th anniversary celebrations in East London.
A few minutes after the official programme started, Zuma arrived with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and was booed by the crowd.
ANC Chairperson Gwede Mantashe who was chairing the programme, didn’t intervene, pushing the party’s president Cyril Ramaphosa to call out members who were doing so.
“It’s a day of rejoicing, it’s not a day to do other things.”
Ramaphosa then made this remark.
“This year we started our things on time and this is a clear signal that things are changing.”
Some of Zuma’s supporters in the NEC have told Eyewitness News they believe Mantashe and Ramaphosa planned to embarrass the president.
